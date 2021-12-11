CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CMPUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

CMPUY stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.13.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

