Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 51,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,625,977 shares.The stock last traded at $68.68 and had previously closed at $69.01.

CFLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.23.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $3,243,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,172 shares of company stock worth $129,684,549.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

