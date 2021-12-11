Connolly Sarah T. Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Connolly Sarah T. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.19.

CVS opened at $98.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $99.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

