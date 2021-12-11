Connolly Sarah T. Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,550 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $74.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

