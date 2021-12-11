Connolly Sarah T. Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 138.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 48.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB opened at $208.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $149.07 and a one year high of $212.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.44.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

