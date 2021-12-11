Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Consolidated Water has raised its dividend by 51.1% over the last three years. Consolidated Water has a payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Shares of CWCO stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.84. 94,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,631. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.37.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consolidated Water stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.45% of Consolidated Water worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

