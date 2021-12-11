Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Two Creeks Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 4.4% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $83,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.32 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.46 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.64%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

