Contrasting Grocery Outlet (GO) and Its Peers

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Grocery Outlet to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grocery Outlet’s rivals have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grocery Outlet and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 5 2 0 2.29 Grocery Outlet Competitors 1107 2627 2675 83 2.27

Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus price target of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 10.28%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 21.91%. Given Grocery Outlet’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $3.13 billion $106.71 million 34.81 Grocery Outlet Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 10.00

Grocery Outlet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet. Grocery Outlet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 2.58% 9.62% 3.63% Grocery Outlet Competitors 1.82% 22.09% 4.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grocery Outlet rivals beat Grocery Outlet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

