Contrasting ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) & Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) and Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ON24 and Intellicheck, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 2 6 0 2.75 Intellicheck 0 1 3 0 2.75

ON24 currently has a consensus price target of $39.71, indicating a potential upside of 136.68%. Intellicheck has a consensus price target of $12.88, indicating a potential upside of 129.50%. Given ON24’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ON24 is more favorable than Intellicheck.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ON24 and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 -2.56% 0.84% 0.49% Intellicheck -9.57% -9.60% -8.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ON24 and Intellicheck’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $156.94 million 5.09 $20.75 million ($0.18) -93.22 Intellicheck $10.73 million 9.79 $560,000.00 ($0.08) -70.12

ON24 has higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck. ON24 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellicheck, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ON24 beats Intellicheck on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

