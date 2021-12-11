Contrasting Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) & Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Westaim and Spectral Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $24.85 million 11.48 -$34.40 million $0.05 40.01 Spectral Medical $1.57 million 28.32 -$6.79 million ($0.04) -4.15

Spectral Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westaim. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westaim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Westaim and Spectral Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westaim currently has a consensus price target of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 107.50%. Given Westaim’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Westaim is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and Spectral Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 296.80% 8.22% 7.02% Spectral Medical -405.43% -648.71% -89.77%

Summary

Westaim beats Spectral Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. The company was founded on July 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.