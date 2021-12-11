Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 873 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

NYSE IPG opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

