Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 69.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $150.41 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $89.72 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.88 and a 200-day moving average of $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.