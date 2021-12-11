Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,588 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 40.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of CC opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.02. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.