Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,130 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $63.69 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 243.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

