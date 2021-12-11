Cook Protocol (COOK) One Day Volume Hits $2.10 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and $2.10 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.85 or 0.08166873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00080953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,154.79 or 1.00088680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,031,172 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

