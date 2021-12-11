Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 51,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 653,516 shares.The stock last traded at $17.88 and had previously closed at $18.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $980,507.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,971 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

