Cordant Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 15.5% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $62.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

