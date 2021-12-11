Cordant Inc. Sells 393 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cordant Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 89,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.46 and a 12-month high of $112.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.99 and its 200 day moving average is $105.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.