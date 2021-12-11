Cordant Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cordant Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $151.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

