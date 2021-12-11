Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $40.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.23. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $1,538,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $375,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $140,826,000. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $271,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

