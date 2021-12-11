Cormark Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Mullen Group in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTL. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$11.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.97. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$398.90 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

