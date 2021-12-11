Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,832 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 99.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $160.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.71 and a 200 day moving average of $151.31. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.10.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

