Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Veritiv by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,144,000 after buying an additional 72,411 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 260,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after buying an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veritiv by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 62,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Veritiv by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 59,494 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

