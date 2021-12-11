Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 175,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Separately, Hovde Group cut shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

