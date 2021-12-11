Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,063,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 346,877 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 177,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADTN opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.25 and a beta of 1.32. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

