Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in AdvanSix by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.62%.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

