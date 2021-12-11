Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 208 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,621,000 after purchasing an additional 232,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $164.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.03. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $137.75 and a 12-month high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.