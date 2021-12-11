CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 905.7% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after purchasing an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

