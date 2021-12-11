Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $570.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $510.00 to $570.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $531.38.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $558.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

