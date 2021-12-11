Costco Wholesale Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 61,050 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 96% compared to the average daily volume of 31,147 call options.

Shares of COST stock opened at $558.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $501.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.98. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

