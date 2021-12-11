Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) & N-able (NYSE:NABL) Critical Analysis

N-able (NYSE:NABL) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares N-able and Coupa Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N-able N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coupa Software $541.64 million 21.44 -$180.12 million ($4.70) -33.08

N-able has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupa Software.

Profitability

This table compares N-able and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able N/A N/A N/A Coupa Software -49.52% -15.58% -4.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Coupa Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for N-able and Coupa Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 1 5 0 2.83 Coupa Software 1 6 14 1 2.68

N-able presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 39.45%. Coupa Software has a consensus target price of $231.16, suggesting a potential upside of 48.66%. Given Coupa Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than N-able.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

