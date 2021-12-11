Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Truist

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $326.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.43.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $154.22 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.70.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $268,888.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $418,817.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,418 shares of company stock worth $40,838,376. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,238,000 after purchasing an additional 111,759 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,037,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

