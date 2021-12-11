Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

Get Playtika alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 840,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. Playtika has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.