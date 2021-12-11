Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.30 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.49) to €4.30 ($4.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.27) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.70 ($4.16) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.04) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.35 ($4.89) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.78 ($4.24).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.