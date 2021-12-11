Credit Suisse Group Boosts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $379.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $367.00 to $379.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTN. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $315.50.

Shares of MTN opened at $338.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.96 and a 200-day moving average of $324.28. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 1.22. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.63) EPS. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 641.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

