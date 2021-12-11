Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$11.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

NYSE CPG opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,329,000 after buying an additional 12,719,056 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568,811 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 564.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.