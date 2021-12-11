CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Trading ∞ Higher

CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)’s stock price traded up ∞ on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.99. 388,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,043,867 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $285.76 million, a P/E ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 2.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in CRH Medical in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 120.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,845 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

