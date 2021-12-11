CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Trading ∞ Higher

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)’s stock price traded up ∞ on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.99. 388,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,043,867 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $285.76 million, a P/E ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 2.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in CRH Medical in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 120.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,845 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

