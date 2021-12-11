CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Get CRH alerts:

NYSE CRH opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. CRH has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CRH by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CRH by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 21,072.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.