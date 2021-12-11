Critical Analysis: Suruga Bank (SUGBY) versus Its Competitors

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS: SUGBY) is one of 74 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Suruga Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Suruga Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suruga Bank 23.99% 8.68% 0.68% Suruga Bank Competitors 20.87% 10.78% 0.87%

Dividends

Suruga Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Suruga Bank pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 26.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Suruga Bank and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suruga Bank 1 0 0 0 1.00 Suruga Bank Competitors 1076 3150 2629 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 71.10%. Given Suruga Bank’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Suruga Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suruga Bank’s peers have a beta of 23.13, meaning that their average share price is 2,213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suruga Bank and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Suruga Bank $941.33 million $201.47 million 3.30 Suruga Bank Competitors $12.70 billion $1.60 billion 10.94

Suruga Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Suruga Bank. Suruga Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Suruga Bank peers beat Suruga Bank on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

Suruga Bank Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Guarantee segment handles the guarantee business. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

