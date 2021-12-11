Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

