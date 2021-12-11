Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $218,125,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $93,751,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,461,000 after buying an additional 2,558,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 79.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,520,000 after buying an additional 1,878,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 94.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,439,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,633,000 after buying an additional 1,671,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 62.34%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.