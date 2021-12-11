Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 10.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vistra by 7.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 256,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vistra by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

VST stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

