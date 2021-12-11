Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,692,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $619,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

