Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

