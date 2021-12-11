Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $160.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.