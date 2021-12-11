Cubic Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 220,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGI opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 3.12. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGI. Barclays increased their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

