Cubic Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Schlumberger by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Schlumberger by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 39,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

