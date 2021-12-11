Cubic Asset Management LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after buying an additional 50,898 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.