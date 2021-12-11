Culp (NYSE:CULP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

NYSE CULP opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Culp has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $119.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Culp will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 81.48%.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

