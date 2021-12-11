CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.30

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.30 and traded as high as $79.50. CVR Partners shares last traded at $78.96, with a volume of 26,474 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $843.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,974.00 and a beta of 1.82.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $144.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $2.93 dividend. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $11.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29,300.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after acquiring an additional 93,690 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

